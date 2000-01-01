Secure Property Development & Investment (LSE:SPDI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SPDI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SPDI
- Market Cap£11.140m
- SymbolLSE:SPDI
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINCY0102102213
Company Profile
Secure Property Development & Investment PLC invests directly or indirectly in and/or manages real estate properties as well as real estate development projects in South East Europe.