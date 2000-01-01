Company Profile

Securitas AB is an international security services, consulting, and investigation group based in Stockholm, Sweden. Its primary activities are centred on manned security, mobile security, monitoring, and risk assessment. Securitas operates in 56 countries and is the second- largest security firm in the world, and the largest in manned guarding.Securitas AB Sweden-based company, engaged in providing security services for homes, workplaces, and public spaces. The company's business segments are: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America.