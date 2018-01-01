Sedana Medical AB (OMX:SEDANA) Share Price

Company Profile

Sedana Medical AB is a Sweden based medical technology company. It's Anaesthetic Conserving Device (AnaConDa) is an anaesthetic delivery system developed for the administration of volatile anaesthetics such as isoflurane or sevoflurane to invasively ventilated patients. AnaConDa is a small device that is inserted in the breathing circuit between the ET-Tube and the Y-piece. The product range of the group is AnaConDa, AnaConDa-S, AnaConDa syringe, FlurAbsorb-S, FlurAbsorb accessory kit, Nafion line, and others. The company operates in Sweden, Germany, Spain, Ireland, and France, out of which Germany accounts for the majority of the revenue.Sedana Medical AB is a medical technology company. Its Anaesthetic Conserving Device (AnaConDa) is an anaesthetic delivery system developed for the administration of volatile anaesthetics like isoflurane or sevoflurane to invasively ventilated patients.