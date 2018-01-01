Sedana Medical AB (OMX:SEDANA) Share Price

SEDANA
Sedana Medical AB
European company
Healthcare
Medical Instruments & Supplies
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XSTO
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT+2, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Sedana Medical AB is a Sweden based medical technology company. It's Anaesthetic Conserving Device (AnaConDa) is an anaesthetic delivery system developed for the administration of volatile anaesthetics such as isoflurane or sevoflurane to invasively ventilated patients. AnaConDa is a small device that is inserted in the breathing circuit between the ET-Tube and the Y-piece. The product range of the group is AnaConDa, AnaConDa-S, AnaConDa syringe, FlurAbsorb-S, FlurAbsorb accessory kit, Nafion line, and others. The company operates in Sweden, Germany, Spain, Ireland, and France, out of which Germany accounts for the majority of the revenue.Sedana Medical AB is a medical technology company. Its Anaesthetic Conserving Device (AnaConDa) is an anaesthetic delivery system developed for the administration of volatile anaesthetics like isoflurane or sevoflurane to invasively ventilated patients.
OMX:SEDANA
SE0015988373
SEK
Loading Comparison
Latest SEDANA News