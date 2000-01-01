SEEC Media Group Ltd (SEHK:205)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 205
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 205
- Market CapHKD114.720m
- SymbolSEHK:205
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINBMG8012K1154
Company Profile
SEEC Media Group Ltd Ltd is a China-based company involved in the advertising services business sector. The company provides advertising agency services and is the advertising operator of various media in China.