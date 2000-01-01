SEEC Media Group Ltd (SEHK:205)

APAC company
Market Info - 205

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 205

  • Market CapHKD114.720m
  • SymbolSEHK:205
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG8012K1154

Company Profile

SEEC Media Group Ltd Ltd is a China-based company involved in the advertising services business sector. The company provides advertising agency services and is the advertising operator of various media in China.

