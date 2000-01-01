SEEEN (LSE:SEEN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SEEN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SEEN
- Market Cap£0.000m
- SymbolLSE:SEEN
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINGB00BK6SHS41
Company Profile
SEEEN PLC is a technology and media group providing a social platform for sharing video micro-moments. SEEEN is a social app that lets people pinpoint and save from within a video the most memorable, extreme, emotional, educational, impactful and funny moments from the video creators they love. Consumers can use such saved moments by adding them to their personal channels - which can range from pizza making to kite surfing or kitchen remodeling - and then taking actions such as purchases.Blockchain Worldwide PLC is seeking opportunities to acquire a company or business in the telecoms sector.