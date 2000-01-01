SEEEN (LSE:SEEN)

UK company
Company Info - SEEN

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:SEEN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BK6SHS41

Company Profile

SEEEN PLC is a technology and media group providing a social platform for sharing video micro-moments. SEEEN is a social app that lets people pinpoint and save from within a video the most memorable, extreme, emotional, educational, impactful and funny moments from the video creators they love. Consumers can use such saved moments by adding them to their personal channels - which can range from pizza making to kite surfing or kitchen remodeling - and then taking actions such as purchases.Blockchain Worldwide PLC is seeking opportunities to acquire a company or business in the telecoms sector.

