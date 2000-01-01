Company Profile

Seeing Machines Ltd develops and sells driver monitoring technology. The company specializes in computer vision algorithms that precisely track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size. Its operating segment based on products and services includes Automotive; Offroad; Fleet; Aviation and Scientific Advances. The company generates maximum revenue from the Fleet segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Australia; Asia-Pacific; Europe and Other Countries.Seeing Machines Ltd provides operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport and aviation industries. It develops products to detect and manage driver fatigue and distraction.