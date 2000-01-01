Seek Ltd (ASX:SEK)
Company Profile
Seek operates the dominant Australian online job advertising website, capturing 90% of time spent online looking for jobs. It also has an education division that provides vocational courses online. Overseas investments provide Seek with market-leading positions in the online jobs market in Asia and Latin America. The domestic job-seeker business accounts for about 50% of group EBIT, but we expect this to decline as the education and international businesses continue strong growth.Seek Ltd operates an online job advertising website in Australia. The company also has an education division that provides vocational courses through its online platform.