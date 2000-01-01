Seer Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:SEER)
North American company
- Market Cap$2.963bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:SEER
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS81578P1066
Seer Inc is a biotechnology company. The company commercializes transformative products for researchers to unlock deep, unbiased biological information. Its product, the Proteograph Product Suite (Proteograph), will leverage its proprietary engineered nanoparticle (NP) technology to provide unbiased, deep, rapid and large-scale access across the proteome.