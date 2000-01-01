Sego Resources Inc (TSX:SGZ)
- Market CapCAD4.250m
- SymbolTSX:SGZ
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA8158021037
Company Profile
Sego Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the process of exploring and developing its mineral property interests. Its exploration project include Miner Mountain property located in Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia.