SEI Investments Co Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SEIC)

North American company
Company Info - SEIC

  • Market Cap$8.019bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SEIC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7841171033

Company Profile

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $94 billion in assets under management. As of Dec. 31, 2020, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises on about $1.2 trillion in assets.SEI Investments Co is an asset management firm. It caters to financial advisors and investors with investment management activities. It is a provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations platforms.

