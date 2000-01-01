Select Energy Services Inc Class A (NYSE:WTTR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WTTR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WTTR

  • Market Cap$971.680m
  • SymbolNYSE:WTTR
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS81617J3014

Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc is a provider of water solutions. Its solutions include Water Solutions, Well Testing, Fluid Handling, and Disposal Solutions.

Latest WTTR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .