Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SIR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SIR
- Market Cap$659.090m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SIR
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINUS81618T1007
Company Profile
Select Income REIT is a part of the real estate sector in the United States. It primarily invests in land and properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. The company’s primary source of revenue is rental income.