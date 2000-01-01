Select Medical Holdings Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:SEM)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SEM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SEM
- Market Cap$3.659bn
- SymbolNYSE:SEM
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Care Facilities
- Currency
- ISINUS81619Q1058
Company Profile
Select Medical Holdings is a healthcare company that operates through four main segments: critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and Concentra institutions. Critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation centers are designed for patients requiring extended recovery time with medical services. These two sectors combined compose roughly half of the total revenue and include over 100 critical illness recovery hospitals and inpatient rehab facilities. The outpatient rehabilitation segment includes over 1,700 rehabilitation clinics. The Concentra segment includes over 500 institutions. The company is headquartered in Pennsylvania, and it operates across the United States.Select Medical Holdings Corp provides long term acute care hospital services and inpatient acute rehabilitative hospital care which requires extended recovery time with medical services.