Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SELB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SELB
- Market Cap$70.370m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SELB
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS8162121045
Company Profile
Selecta Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary synthetic vaccine particle technology to discover and develop targeted therapies designed to modulate the immune system to treat rare and serious diseases.