SelectQuote Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:SLQT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SLQT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SLQT
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNYSE:SLQT
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance Brokers
- Currency
- ISINUS8163071025
Company Profile
SelectQuote Inc is a Direct-to-consumer (DTC) distribution platform which facilitates consumers to shop for health, life and auto & home insurance policies online. The company generates its revenues by selling insurance products on behalf of the insurance carrier partners in the form of commission. It functions through three lines namely, SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life, and SelectQoute Auto & Home.