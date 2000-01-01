Sema4 Holdings Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:SMFR)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SMFR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SMFR

  • Market Cap$690.690m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SMFR
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorHealth Information Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS81663L1017

Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories.

Latest SMFR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .