Company Profile

Semafo Inc is a Canadian mining company with gold production and exploration activities in Burkina Faso. The company's main operations are in Boungou, Burkina Faso, and Mana, Burkina Faso. Boungou is a relatively new production site that is located in southeastern Burkina Faso. The Mana project, which has been in operation longer, includes the Siou deposit, which is about 20 kilometers from the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso. Semafo has developed exploration strategies for future deposits in West Africa, such as Tapoa (Boungou Project), Mana, Kongolokoro (Bantou Zone), and Yactibo (Nabanga Deposit).Semafo Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in the gold mining activities including exploration, development and operations. It owns and operates a gold mine including Mana, Natougou, Banfora and Nabanga projects in Burkina Faso.