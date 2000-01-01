Company Profile

Sembcorp Industries is an investment holding company engaged primarily in the production and supply of utility services, and handling and storage of petroleum products and chemical. Its business is divided into four segments: energy, marine, urban, and others/corporate. The company’s service portfolio includes power generation, process steam production, wastewater treatment, integrated solutions for offshore and marine industry such as specialized ship building, and repairs & upgrades, and development and marketing of commercial and residential spaces, among others. A vast majority of the company’s income is generated by the energy segment, and majority of the company’s revenue is earned in Singapore and India together.Sembcorp Industries Ltd is an owner and operator of energy and water assets with strong operational, management and technical capabilities. It operates in three lines of business including Energy, Water and On-site logistics and solid waste management.