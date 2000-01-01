Company Profile

Sembcorp Industries Ltd is a development group active in energy, water, and marine. The group operates businesses in three main segments: Utilities, Marine and Urban development. Its utilities businesses develop, own, and operate energy and water assets. The marine segment includes marine and offshore engineering businesses focused on rigs and floaters, repairs and upgrades, offshore platforms, and specialised shipbuilding. Urban development partners with governments for land preparation and infrastructure development. The largest end market is Singapore.Sembcorp Industries Ltd is an owner and operator of energy and water assets with strong operational, management and technical capabilities. It operates in three lines of business including Energy, Water and On-site logistics and solid waste management.