Company Profile

Semcon AB is an international technology company. It is engaged in the business of providing engineering service and product information. The engineering service provides engineering service aimed at the energy, automotive, telecom and life science sectors. The product information focuses on customers aftermarket business. The group derives the majority of its revenues from Engineering services segment.Semcon AB offers product development services including strategy and technology development and product information. Its customers are in automotive, industry, energy, life sciences and telecom and IT sectors.