Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SEHK:981)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 981

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 981

  • Market CapHKD57.525bn
  • SymbolSEHK:981
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8020E1199

Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp is engaged in the computer-aided design, manufacturing, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits and other semiconductor services. It also designs and manufactures semiconductor masks.

Latest 981 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .