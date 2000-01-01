SemiLEDs Corp (NASDAQ:LEDS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LEDS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LEDS

  • Market Cap$7.800m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:LEDS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8166452040

Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corp develop, manufacture and sell light emitting diode chips and LED components. The company’s products include LED Chips, LED Components, and Lighting Products.

Latest LEDS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .