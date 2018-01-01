Semper Fortis Esports (AQUIS:SEMP) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Semper Fortis Esports

Semper Fortis Esports

UK company

Communication Services

Entertainment

Company Profile

Semper Fortis Esports PLC is engaged in esports activities. It is a multi-operational esports organization focusing on gaming technology solutions, brand enhancement, and high-growth team infrastructures.

Latest SEMP News

31 December

IPO statistics: London AIM and AQSE markets 2021

17 December

IPO statistics: London AIM and AQSE markets 2021

6 December

IN BRIEF: Semper Fortis Esports CEO Soltani Kevin steps down

