Semplicemente SpA (EURONEXT:MLSMP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLSMP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLSMP
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLSMP
- IndustryTechnology
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIT0005072811
Company Profile
Semplicemente S.p.A is engaged in planning, designing, production and sale of computer systems together with the hardware for electronic devices in general, software and communications technologies.