Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings Inc is engaged in the provision of an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform. Its platform enables subscribers to improve their online visibility and drive traffic, including on their websites and social media pages, and distribute highly relevant content to their customers on a targeted basis across various channels to drive high-quality traffic and measure the effectiveness of their digital marketing campaigns. Geographically, it generates revenues from the US, the UK, and other regions.