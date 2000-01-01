SEMrush Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:SEMR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SEMR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SEMR
- Market Cap$1.565bn
- SymbolNYSE:SEMR
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS81686C1045
Company Profile
SEMrush Holdings Inc is engaged in the provision of an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform. Its platform enables subscribers to improve their online visibility and drive traffic, including on their websites and social media pages, and distribute highly relevant content to their customers on a targeted basis across various channels to drive high-quality traffic and measure the effectiveness of their digital marketing campaigns. Geographically, it generates revenues from the US, the UK, and other regions.