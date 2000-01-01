Company Profile

Semtech Corp provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These products are found in enterprise computing, communications, high-end consumer, industrial, and other end markets. The firm's products are organized into three groups: signal integrity, which includes broadcast video products; protection, which includes products to protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing, which includes radio frequency products. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in Asia-Pacific, with the rest coming from Europe and North America.