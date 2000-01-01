Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC)

North American company
Market Info - SMTC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SMTC

  • Market Cap$2.396bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SMTC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8168501018

Company Profile

Semtech Corp provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These products are found in enterprise computing, communications, high-end consumer, industrial, and other end markets. The firm's products are organized into three groups: signal integrity, which includes broadcast video products; protection, which includes products to protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing, which includes radio frequency products. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in Asia-Pacific, with the rest coming from Europe and North America.

Latest SMTC news

