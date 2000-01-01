Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp is a US-based company which acts as a provider of packaged fruits and vegetables. Its product offerings include canned, frozen and bottled produce and snack chips. The company manages its business through three segments being a Primary segment and Secondary segment and The packaging and sale of snack products segment. The Primary segment is involved in the packaging and sale of fruits and vegetables. The Secondary segment is engaged in the packaging and sale of food products and the packaging and sale of snack products involves chip products.