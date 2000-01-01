Company Profile

Senetas Corp Ltd provides secure and network solutions. It designs, develops and manufactures encryption hardware to protect Layer to network data. The company designs and manufactures enterprise network security devices, including the proprietary dual-accredited Layer 2 hardware encryption devices and quantum encryptor. The company protects network transmitted data like: cloud and data centre services; government information and secrets; commercially sensitive intellectual property; citizen identity and privacy; defence and military information; financial data and banking transactions; data centre traffic and infrastructure systems.Senetas Corp Ltd is engaged in the development of high speed network encryption hardware products and technology designed to protect government and enterprise information. In addition, it also offers security solutions and consulting services.