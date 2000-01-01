Company Profile

Senex Energy Ltd is an Australian oil and gas exploration and production company. The company's geographical segment includes Surat Basin and Cooper/Eromanga Basins. It generates maximum revenue from the Cooper/Eromanga Basins segment which is located mainly in the north east part of South Australia and extending into south west Queensland, Australia. The company earns its key revenue through oil sales, gas and gas liquids sales.