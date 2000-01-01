Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AIHS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AIHS

  • Market Cap$19.320m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AIHS
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8172251055

Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Ltd is an online lending platform in China connecting Chinese investors with individual and small-to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers and creditors. It offers standard loans and assignment of loans.

Latest AIHS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .