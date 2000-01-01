Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AIHS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AIHS
- Market Cap$19.320m
- SymbolNASDAQ:AIHS
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINUS8172251055
Company Profile
Senmiao Technology Ltd is an online lending platform in China connecting Chinese investors with individual and small-to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers and creditors. It offers standard loans and assignment of loans.