Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SNSE)

North American company
Market Info - SNSE

Company Info - SNSE

  • Market Cap$664.770m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SNSE
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS81728A1088

Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of next-generation therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The companies ImmunoPhage platform is a powerful, self-adjuvanted and highly differentiated immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a robust, focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

