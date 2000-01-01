Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SNSE)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SNSE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SNSE
- Market Cap$664.770m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SNSE
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS81728A1088
Company Profile
Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of next-generation therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The companies ImmunoPhage platform is a powerful, self-adjuvanted and highly differentiated immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a robust, focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.