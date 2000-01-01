Company Profile

Sensirion Holding AG is engaged in the manufacturing of high-quality sensors and sensor solutions for the measurement and control of humidity. Its product range includes liquid flow meters, mass flow meter for gases, carbon dioxide sensors, and others. The firm offers its services and products to various industries such as Industrial, Automotive, and Medical among others.Sensirion Holding AG is a manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems. Its product range includes gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors and environmental sensors for the measurement of humidity and temperature.