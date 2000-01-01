Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SNTG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SNTG

  • Market Cap$435.400m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SNTG
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8062B1068

Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc is a financial service provider that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China.

Latest SNTG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .