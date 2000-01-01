SentinelOne Inc Class A (NYSE:S)

North American company
Market Info - S

Company Info - S

  • SymbolNYSE:S
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS81730H1095

Company Profile

SentinelOne Inc is an autonomous cybersecurity platform. The company's cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

