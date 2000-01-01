Company Profile

Senvest Capital Inc is a Canada-based company that holds and manages a portfolio of equity and real estate investments that are located predominantly in the United States. Its investments in both publicly traded and privately-held companies are mainly carried out through Senvest International, while its investments in real estate are mainly carried out through PPI, Senvest Argentina, and Senvest Equities. The company also provides services to the two Funds which are targeted toward institutions and high net worth individuals. Its real estate holdings are located mainly in the United States and consist of office, research and development and telecommunications properties. The company has also invested in self-storage properties in Spain as well as in other properties in Argentina.