Company Profile

Seplat Energy PLC formerly SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company PLC is a Nigerian independent upstream oil and gas company which focuses on production and development opportunities in Nigeria. The company has two reportable segments namely Oil and Gas. It generates maximum revenue from the Gas segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Switzerland. The company's exploration assets include OMLs 4, 38 and 41 which are located in Edo and Delta States onshore Nigeria; OPL 283 Marginal Field Area; and OML 53, which is located onshore in Imo State in the North-Eastern Niger Delta.SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company PLC is an independent indigenous upstream oil and gas exploration and production company. The company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas related projects located in Nigeria.