Sequa Petroleum NV (EURONEXT:MLSEQ)

European company
  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

  • Market Cap€2.610m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLSEQ
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0010623518

Company Profile

Sequa Petroleum N.V. is an oil and gas company. It is engaged in taking discovered oil and gas reserves and resources from appraisal through to production.

