Sequans Communications SA ADR (NYSE:SQNS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SQNS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SQNS

  • Market Cap$71.370m
  • SymbolNYSE:SQNS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8173232070

Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G LTE & WiMAX semiconductor solutions for wireless mobile broadband applications, with a specific focus on the single-mode device market.

Latest SQNS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .