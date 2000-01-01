Sera Prognostics Inc Class A (NASDAQ:SERA)

North American company
Market Info - SERA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SERA

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SERA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINUS81749D1072

Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc is a health diagnostic company. It develops diagnostic tests for the early prediction of a woman's individualized risk of premature birth, preeclampsia, and other pregnancy complications.

