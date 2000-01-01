Sera Prognostics Inc Class A (NASDAQ:SERA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SERA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SERA
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SERA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINUS81749D1072
Company Profile
Sera Prognostics Inc is a health diagnostic company. It develops diagnostic tests for the early prediction of a woman's individualized risk of premature birth, preeclampsia, and other pregnancy complications.