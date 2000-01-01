Serabi Gold (LSE:SRB)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SRB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SRB

  • Market Cap£41.240m
  • SymbolLSE:SRB
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BG5NDX91

Company Profile

Serabi Gold PLC is a gold exploration and production company. It is engaged in the development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil and the operation of the Palito and Sao Chico Gold Mines located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

Latest SRB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

SRB Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .