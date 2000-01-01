Seraphine Group When Issue (LSE:BUMP)
UK company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BUMP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BUMP
- Market Cap£0.000m
- SymbolLSE:BUMP
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Retail
- Currency
- ISINGB00BNXGTY25
Company Profile
Seraphine Group PLC is international digitally-led maternity and nursing wear brand with a diverse range of innovative maternity and nursing products serving an under-competed global market.