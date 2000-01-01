Company Profile

Serco Group PLC is a U.K.-based company that helps governments and public-sector bodies deliver public services. The company generates revenue from four divisions. The U.K. and Europe local and regional government division provide hospital management welfare, business support operations, and defense services in the U.K. and Europe. The Americas division provides professional, defense, technology, and management services to U.S. and Canadian governments. The Asia-Pacific segment provides frontline services, defense, citizen services in Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong. The Middle East division provides transport, defense, and health services in the Middle East. The company generates the majority of revenue from the U.K. and the U.S.Serco Group PLC through its subsidiaries operates as a service company. It is engaged in business to government (B2G) business, specialising across five sectors: Defence, Justice & Immigration, Transport, Health and Citizen Services.