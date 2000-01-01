Serco Group (LSE:SRP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SRP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SRP
- Market Cap£1.504bn
- SymbolLSE:SRP
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB0007973794
Company Profile
Serco Group PLC is a U.K.-based company that helps governments and public-sector bodies deliver public services. The company generates revenue from four divisions. The U.K. and Europe local and regional government division provide hospital management welfare, business support operations, and defense services in the U.K. and Europe. The Americas division provides professional, defense, technology, and management services to U.S. and Canadian governments. The Asia-Pacific segment provides frontline services, defense, citizen services in Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong. The Middle East division provides transport, defense, and health services in the Middle East. The company generates the majority of revenue from the U.K. and the U.S.Serco Group PLC through its subsidiaries operates as a service company. It is engaged in business to government (B2G) business, specialising across five sectors: Defence, Justice & Immigration, Transport, Health and Citizen Services.