Serengeti Resources Inc (TSX:SIR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SIR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SIR
- Market CapCAD18.520m
- SymbolTSX:SIR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA8174991064
Company Profile
Serengeti Resources Inc is a Canada based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the business of acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Milligan West and other properties.Serengeti Resources Inc is engaged in acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has principal areas of focus, including advancement of its Kwanika copper-gold resource-stage project located in British Columbia.