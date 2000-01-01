Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MCRB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MCRB
- Market Cap$301.050m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MCRB
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS81750R1023
Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company which is engaged in developing biological drugs which are referred as ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics.