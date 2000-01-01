Seri Industrial (MTA:SERI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SERI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SERI
- Market Cap€78.040m
- SymbolMTA:SERI
- IndustryUtilities
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIT0005283640
Company Profile
K R Energy SpA is an industrial holding and financial company. It researches, markets and designs the production of energy from renewable sources including wind and solar power.