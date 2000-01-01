Company Profile

Serial System Ltd is a Singapore based company. It is an investment holding company and provides management services to its subsidiaries. The company is involved in the distribution of electronic and electrical components, and trading and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods, photographic and timepiece products. The business operates through segments that are Electronic Components Distribution, Consumer Products Distribution, and Other Businesses. The Electronic Components Distribution segment generates maximum revenue for the company. Geographically the company offers its services to Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, India, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, and Taiwan.