Company Profile

Serica Energy PLC is a United Kingdom-based upstream oil and gas company. It is principally engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration, development and production. The company sells gas, oil and natural gas liquids, of which the oil sales are maximum. Geographically, the group's segments are United Kingdom, Ireland and Africa. It generates the prime revenue from the United Kingdom.Serica Energy PLC is a United Kingdom-based upstream oil and gas company. It is principally engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration, development and production. The company sells gas, oil and natural gas liquids.