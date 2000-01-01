Serinus Energy (LSE:SENX)

UK company
  • Market Cap£14.560m
  • SymbolLSE:SENX
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00BF4N9R98

Serinus Energy PLC is an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company with diversified portfolio of projects in Ukraine, Tunisia and Romania.

