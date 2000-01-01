Serko Ltd (ASX:SKO)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SKO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SKO

  • Market CapAUD441.350m
  • SymbolASX:SKO
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINNZSKOE0001S7

Company Profile

Serko Ltd is engaged in the provisioning of computer software solutions for corporate travel. The company has operations in New Zealand, Australia, India, Singapore and the United States.

Latest SKO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .