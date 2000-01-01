Serko Ltd (ASX:SKO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SKO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SKO
- Market CapAUD441.350m
- SymbolASX:SKO
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINNZSKOE0001S7
Company Profile
Serko Ltd is engaged in the provisioning of computer software solutions for corporate travel. The company has operations in New Zealand, Australia, India, Singapore and the United States.